Daniel Jones organizes offseason workouts for Giants’ offense

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is again leading a contingent of teammates in offseason workouts this week.

Jones is in Arizona with some of the Giants’ wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This has become common practice for Jones since he became the Giants’ starting quarterback. Last year he organized a session in February at the facilities at Duke, where he played his college football, and then organized another session in June in Texas.

Jones said last year that he considers providing leadership year-round to be part of the job of the franchise quarterback.

“That’s something I need to take seriously, and I certainly do,” he said.

This will be a very big year for Jones, with Giants owner John Mara acknowledging that he’s growing impatient with the team losing. Through two seasons of Jones’ career the Giants have done too much losing. They’re 8-18 in games he has started.

