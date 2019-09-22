Daniel Jones notches first career rushing touchdown

One of the differences between the Giants’ new starting quarterback and their old one is that Daniel Jones can make some plays with his feet.

That’s just what Jones did on the first touchdown drive of his first NFL start. Jones scrambled for an 11-yard gain to convert one third down and evaded pressure long enough to find Saquon Barkley for another first down later in the drive.

Jones then capped off the drive by keeping the ball on a read option and running seven yards for his first NFL rushing touchdown. The extra point made the score 12-10 Buccaneers with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

The move to Jones has given the Giants offense a new dimension, but their defense remains a weak point. The Bucs have a pair of 75-yard drives that were capped off by Mike Evans touchdown catches. Matt Gay had one extra point blocked and missed the other to keep the Bucs from adding to their lead.