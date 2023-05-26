Daniel Jones not worried about being second banana in the Big Apple to Aaron Rodgers

Last year Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had the best season of his career while the Jets’ quarterback situation was a mess. But this year, Jones is not the No. 1 quarterback in New York.

Jones is fine with that.

Asked this week whether the arrival of Aaron Rodgers means Jones has been relegated to the role of New York’s “other” quarterback, Jones said it’s not a concern of his.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not worried about that,” he said, via the New York Post, “just focused on what we’re doing here.”

That’s the right approach from Jones. After signing a lucrative new contract with the Giants this offseason, he knows his team believes in him. And although Rodgers is getting the headlines now, there’s a good chance that Jones will be making headlines in New York long after Rodgers’ days are done.

Daniel Jones not worried about being second banana in the Big Apple to Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk