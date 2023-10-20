Daniel Jones not ruled out yet, but Andrew Thomas won't play

Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't ready to give up hope about quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday yet.

Daboll told reporters on Friday that Jones' neck has not been cleared for contact, but he did not include the quarterback on the list of players who have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Jones, who did not play last Sunday night because of the neck injury, has been throwing at practice this week and will start in the event he gets cleared before kickoff.

That seems like a long shot and Tyrod Taylor will likely be starting for the second straight game.

While the light is being left on for Jones, the Giants have ruled left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) out for the sixth straight game. That's longer than the minimum stint on injured reserve, which raises the question of why the Giants didn't use the list and give themselves a healthy body on the 53-man roster.

Center John Michael Schmitz and tackle Matt Peart are both out with shoulder injuries. Right tackle Evan Neal (hamstring) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (neck) will be listed as questionable.