Daniel Jones “not really” surprised John Mara hopes he doesn’t play this year

The Giants used the sixth overall pick of the draft on quarterback Daniel Jones this April, but they’ve made no secret of their desire to keep Eli Manning as the starter for at least the 2019 season.

General Manager Dave Gettleman mused about sitting the quarterback for three years while Manning continues to run the offense shortly after making the pick, which is more extreme than what co-owner John Mara suggested this week. Mara said he hopes that Jones “never sees the field” as a rookie and the steady drumbeat from the front office likely explains why Jones wasn’t surprised to hear it.

“Not really,” Jones said, via NJ.com. “Like I said, I think my job is to do what I can to improve, to make sure I’m taking the right steps to make sure the offense is moving forward to the extent I can help it.”

Jones said he hopes the Giants win as many games as possible and that is the clearest path to Mara’s dream coming true this season. That said, it would be interesting to see what head coach Pat Shurmur — who Gettleman and Mara both say will make any call about changing quarterbacks — will do if the Giants are winning enough to hang around the playoff hunt while getting poor play from Manning.