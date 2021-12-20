Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury and he’s going to miss the next three as well.

The Giants placed Jones on injured reserve Monday, which rules him out for the rest of the year. Head coach Joe Judge has said that the team does not believe the injury will have a long-term impact on Jones and the team said the same in a statement announcing the move.

There are other things that could impact his long-term future with the club, however. A change at General Manager is expected and the team has not said anything official regarding a third season for Judge, who fell to 10-20 in his tenure after Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. Such moves could lead to a new direction at quarterback, but those calls won’t be made for some time.

Jones was 232-of-361 for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his 11 starts this season. He also ran 62 times for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Glennon has started the last three games, all of which have been Giants losses, but Jake Fromm replaced him on Sunday and could take over as the team’s starter for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Daniel Jones will not play again this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk