Daniel Jones not concerned with being overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers

There is a new superstar in town and his name is Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired by the New York Jets this offseason in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Due to the resume of the future Hall of Famer, Rodgers has taken The Big Apple by storm. He’s popped up everywhere over the past several weeks and stolen the backpage of nearly every single newspaper.

Forgotten is New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal in March.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That’s perfectly fine, according to Jones. He’s not concerned with what the media is paying attention to, only what’s happening inside the building in East Rutherford.

“I’m not worried about that,” Jones told the New York Post. “[I’m] just focused on what we’re doing here.”

Rodgers is a greenhorn in New York and while he’s the apple of their eye right now, that can — and likely will — change. You’re only a sweetheart in the media capital of the world until you’re not and it usually just takes a single mistake. And that mistake doesn’t have to come on the field.

For Jones, he’s already used to it. He’s built a lot like Eli Manning in that way and his advice to all incoming New Yorkers is simply to embrace it.

Advertisement

“He really said, ‘Embrace it,'” tight end Darren Waller told reporters at OTAs. “It’s not a lot of people get to say that they can play football in a market like this or a city like this with people as passionate as this fan base is. It’s all about your perspective whether you look at it as it’s scary or you look at it as a really cool opportunity. I view it as a great opportunity.”

Rodgers is enjoying that opportunity right now but we’ll see how long it lasts. In the meantime, Jones is perfectly fine flying under the radar.

Related

3 Giants make Field Yates' top 100 fantasy football rankings PPF ranks Giants' Andrew Thomas among NFL's best tackles See it: The other side of the Giants-Jaguars draft day trade

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire