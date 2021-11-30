Daniel Jones has neck strain, Giants sign Jake Fromm off Bills’ practice squad

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with an injury that has the team bringing in reinforcements.

Jones has a neck strain and may not be able to play Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Giants have only Mike Glennon on the active roster behind Jones on the depth chart, so they’re bringing in quarterback Jake Fromm from the Bills’ practice squad.

Glennon would start if Jones can’t go. The Giants already had only 52 players on the 53-man roster, so they can bring in Fromm without having to make a corresponding move.

Jones suffered the neck injury early in Sunday’s game and continued to play, having one of his better games of the season as the Giants beat the Eagles.

