Daniel Jones to do more in Thursday’s practice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ ankle held up well on Wednesday, so he will be back on the practice field Thursday.

Head coach Brian Daboll said in a press conference that the plan is for Jones to do more work in the team’s final workout before they board a flight to London. They will practice there on Friday before facing the Packers on Sunday.

The Giants passed on the opportunity to sign another quarterback after working out three of them on Tuesday, which signaled positive thoughts about Jones’ chances of playing in that game. With Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol, Davis Webb is the only currently available in-house option other than Jones although that could change.

Daboll said that Taylor is progressing and reporters at the facility noted he was on the field Thursday. Daboll said that Taylor is expected to travel with the team, so there would seem to be a chance that he’ll be cleared by Sunday.

