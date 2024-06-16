Daniel Jones: Malik Nabers showing he can be ‘tremendous weapon’ in Giants offense

Malik Nabers has been the talk of the town throughout the Giants’ offseason program.



The superstar wide receiver has been putting his game-changing talents on full display and he’s showing his new teammates exactly what they can expect from him over the course of his rookie campaign.



While it’s still early on and we haven’t seen him in game action at the pro level yet, Nabers looks the part of Big Blue’s biggest outside weapon since another first-round LSU wideout in Odell Beckham Jr.

His new quarterback, Daniel Jones, has certainly been impressed with what he’s seen from the 20-year-old wide receiver.



“He can be a tremendous weapon for us,” Jones said. “He can do everything, there isn’t much that he can’t do from a route-running standpoint. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and strong, fast, explosive, catches the ball well, yeah he does a lot well.

“I think he’s had a really good spring, he looked good out there and made a lot of plays. You know, it takes time to make it work and get the timing down, and we’ll put that in.”

And it’s not just Jones who had a positive review about Nabers’ first few workouts, as head coach Brian Daboll has also liked with what he’s seen from the sixth overall pick, while also keeping things in perspective.



“We thought he was a good player where we selected him,” he said. “He was a productive player at LSU but he still has a ways to go. It’s kind of what we talked about with the tight ends, he has to learn multiple positions, but he is making strides every day.”

After taking a step back and missing the playoffs last season, the Giants lost a pair of key starters as Saquon Barkley went to the division-rival Eagles and Xavier McKinney went to the Packers during the offseason.



With that in mind, outside perception around Big Blue has been relatively low heading into this season, but Jones says the players in the locker room are expecting a lot out of themselves as always.

“We have high expectations,” he said. “You know we’re going to get there by putting the work in every day and making sure we're ready to go for the first day of training camp. And when we get into training camp, it’s just about getting everything out of each practice and improving and growing together."