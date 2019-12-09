Daniel Jones likely to miss 2-4 weeks

The Giants may have no choice but to let Eli Manning finish the season.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to miss two to four weeks with his high ankle sprain, NFL Network is reporting.

If it’s four weeks, that would mean Jones is out the rest of the season, and Manning would start the rest of the year. There may be some sentimental reasons for the Giants to lean that way anyway, to allow their two-time Super Bowl MVP to finish his tenure with the team on the field, instead of on the sideline.

Jones has officially been ruled out of tonight’s game at Philadelphia, and Manning will return to the starting lineup. Next week the Giants are at home against the Dolphins, then they travel to Washington before finishing the season at home against the Eagles