Daniel Jones: Learning new offense a challenge, part of the job

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said this week that he won’t be dialing Aaron Rodgers to pick his brain about playing for Mike McCarthy because he wants to go into their relationship without any preconceived notions, but he was willing to offer some insights on Jason Garrett for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones met up with Prescott in Miami and the two quarterbacks talked about the former Cowboys coach and new Giants offensive coordinator. Jones said Prescott spoke highly of Garrett, which was a positive for the Giants quarterback as he prepares to learn his second offensive system in as many years.

“It’ll be a challenge, but it’s part of the job,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I learned a system this year so we’re doing it again, but it’ll be a challenge and it’s something I need to spend a lot of time making sure I’m working toward and making progress with. But it’s part of the job. I think we’ll all be able to do it, we’ll all attack it the right way and try to pick it up as quickly as we can.”

Jones said he plans to work out near the Giants’ facility in New Jersey and expects to work out with other members of the team as they make their way toward what the Giants hope will be the end of an extended run of losing football.