After the Giants settled for Graham Gano‘s fifth field goal of the night in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s loss to Washington, it looked like wide receiver Kenny Golladay was shouting at quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline.

The Gano field goal came after a James Bradberry interception in Washington territory, but the Giants took a conservative offensive approach with two runs and a short incompletion to set up the kick. That made the score 29-27 and kept the door open for a game-winning field goal rather than forcing Washington to score a touchdown.

Golladay, who had three catches for 38 yards in the game, could be seen shouting at Jones, but the quarterback downplayed the personal nature of the situation after the game.

“I think he was frustrated with the situation. I don’t really think it was to me or anyone in particular,” Jones said, via Petter Botte of the New York Post. “So I think we’re all good. I love Kenny. I thought he played hard and we did a lot of good things out there. I’ve got to do a better job of finding him in some places. He was just frustrated, frustrated with the situation and we’ll be better from it. He plays hard and wants to win and wants to do the best for the team.”

Jones said he thinks Golladay’s desire for more passes thrown his way after a quiet start to his Giants tenure was “part of it.” Golladay’s fellow wideout Sterling Shepard said things were heated given the nature of the game and that players “say what you got to say and you move on” with love for your teammates.

It appears that’s what happened on Thursday night, but too many more outings like the first two for the Giants will make it unlikely to be the last time emotions boil over in a game.

Daniel Jones: Kenny Golladay was frustrated with situation, not me in particular originally appeared on Pro Football Talk