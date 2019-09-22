Daniel Jones immediately shows what he can do better than Eli Manning with 1st NFL TD

Eli Manning has been a lot of things for the New York Giants.

A runner is not one of those things.

First-round rookie Daniel Jones got his first NFL start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in place of Manning and showed an immediate upgrade over his predecessor in the ground game for his first NFL score.

Facing second-and-goal from the seven-yard line, the Giants drew up an option play for Jones. He faked a handoff to Saquon Barkley and ran to the right past a pair of hopelessly chasing Bucs defenders to find the corner of the end zone.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs past defensive back M.J. Stewart #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a second quarter touchdown during the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The play cut Tampa’s lead to 12-10 and marked a milestone for Jones with a play that Manning almost certainly wouldn’t have made.

It was Jones’ second successful run play of the drive after he scrambled for 11 yards on a third-and-five to keep the scoring drive alive.

There are a lot of questions about what Jones will bring to the Giants after Manning manned the position for 15-plus seasons. But there’s little doubt he’ll add a new dynamic replacing a quarterback who’s tallied a total of seven rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

Rookie mistake

Jones followed up his touchdown with a costly turnover two possessions later. On first-and-10 at the Giants 45, Jones faced pressure and fumbled on a sack from Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Tampa Bay recovered and scored three plays later on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Mike Evans to take a 25-10 lead.

Jones finished the first half completing 12-of-19 pass attempts for 123 yards without a passing touchdown or interception while tallying 21 rushing yards and a score on three attempts.

Jones’ 1st passing touchdown is a doozy

Jones didn’t take any time to log his first passing touchdown in the second half, finding tight end Evan Engram for a 75-yard touchdown on the first first play from scrimmage.

