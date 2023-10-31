Daniel Jones: I'm cleared and ready to play on Sunday

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says he's ready to return from the neck injury that has cost him the last three games.

Jones said today on Up & Adams that he's good to go for this week's game against the Raiders.

“I’m cleared, I’m ready to go," Jones said, "ready to play on Sunday.”

That's very good news for the Giants, because their passing game was a historic disaster on Sunday, bad with Tyrod Taylor and even worse when Taylor got hurt and Tommy DeVito replaced him.

Jones has been struggling this season as well, but after the Giants gave him a big new contract in the offseason, they are eager to get him back to playing at the level he played at last year. They hope that can start on Sunday.