Daniel Jones on helping team prepare for pre-season opener this weekend vs the Jets | Giants News Conference
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says it's his job to be ready and continue to help prepare the team for their pre-season opener vs the Jets, even though he will not be playing. He comments on the progress of rookie receiver Kadarius Toney and second-year tackle, Andrew Thomas. He also reflects back to his first pre-season game as a rookie in 2019.