Daniel Jones had a ‘non-football-related’ neck procedure last winter

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 regular season due to a mysterious neck injury that the team refused to elaborate on.

Initially, the injury was played off as minor. Each week, then-head coach Joe Judge seemed to indicate Jones had a chance of returning. But each week, those odds became longer and longer.

On December 20 of 2021, the team finally pulled the plug. Jones was placed on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

Back in April of this year, Jones revealed that he would soon be cleared to practice.

“Yeah, I’ll be cleared and ready to go,” Jones told reporters as OTAs opened.

True to his word, Jones was ultimately cleared and little more was made of it. He conducted offseason workouts with his teammates and participated during mini-camp and hasn’t missed any time since training camp opened in July.

However, during a post-practice press conference earlier this week, sleuths noticed something — there appeared to be a surgical scar on Jones’ lower neck area.

Interesting. Did Daniel get neck surgery?!?! pic.twitter.com/c1MCKpPSUZ — Tap Sackson (Don Keydik) (@TapJackson420) August 17, 2022

It turns out, Jones did undergo a procedure last winter. But he suggests it had nothing to do with last year’s neck injury.

Rather, Jones claims, it was non-football-related.

Daniel Jones was asked about the scar on his neck that has been seen in photos. He says it is from a “non-football” procedure he had done in early winter and was “absolutely not” related to the neck injury that kept him out final six games last year.

#Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 18, 2022

Because of the tight-lipped nature regarding Jones’ injury, there’s no way to know how accurate that statement is. But it also doesn’t seem to matter. Jones has been healthy throughout camp and has missed only a single snap that generated buzz for non-injury-related reasons.

The scar resembles that of those who have undergone disc surgery or tracheostomy surgery, but that’s only speculative. Unless Jones reveals the nature of his injury and/or procedure, there’s no way to know.

Ultimately, however, it does not appear to have impacted his ability on the field. And Jones is currently slated to start under center in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

