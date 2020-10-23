Daniel Jones, Giants’ ‘win probability’ tweet is stuff of Internet legend

There are moments in an athlete’s career they will want to remember. And some they won’t be allowed to forget.

For Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, he had one Thursday that fits into both categories.

Amazing. Remarkable. Embarrassing. Viral.

Jones took off on an 80-yard run and wound up face-planting himself inside the Eagles’ 10.

The game sort of mirrored the Giants’ effort in a 22-21 loss to Philadelphia that saw them blow an 11-point lead by allowing two touchdowns in the last five minutes.

The Internet, which unlike the Giants, is undefeated, delivered the perfect finishing blow.

The internet wins again.

Recap of Giants win probability at the end of the game… in Daniel Jones form 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xICjt9whao — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) October 23, 2020





The run itself:



