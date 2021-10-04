Daniel Jones on Giants offense coming through in clutch vs stout Saints defense | Giants Post Game
Since the start of the season, the Giants offense showed glimpses if what they could do but on Sunday against a strong New Orleans defense, they put it all together in crunch time for a big OT win. QB Daniel Jones used a variety of weapons, including Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley, especially on the winning drive in overtime. Jones: 'We needed a win and there was a high sense of urgency to do that'.