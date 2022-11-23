Daniel Jones on what Giants must do to bounce back vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones talks about what the Giants must do to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving of 2022 NFL regular season.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones talks about what the Giants must do to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving of 2022 NFL regular season.
Ward had been on IR with a hamstring injury and is now fully healthy. All the moves were somewhat surprising.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has high hopes for this Dallas team coming off a 37-point blowout of the Vikings.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
The Cardinals dismissed assistant coach Sean Kugler after an incident in Mexico City
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Arizona Cardinals relieved assistant Sean Kugler of his duties prior to Monday night's game following an incident Sunday night in Mexico City.
Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Rams made a stunning move by waiving both Darrell Henderson Jr. and Justin Hollins on Tuesday
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
The struggling Rams have made a pair of surprising cuts entering Week 12. Los Angeles has waived running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Justin Hollins, the team announced on Tuesday. A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson holds the team lead with 283 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He’s appeared in all 10 games [more]
Trent Williams has a unique way to break down what the 49ers' defense does to opponents on a weekly basis.