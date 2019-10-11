Daniel Jones, Giants 'expected' to beat Patriots Thursday night

No one should ever "expect" to beat the New England Patriots, especially not New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones may have been a bit too confident Thursday night, and that's clear in his comments following New York's 35-14 loss to New England.

"We came into the game expecting to win," Jones said according to Boston.com's Nicole Yang. "We expected to win and we came in confident."

Well, Jones did somewhat have an argument after all. The Giants hung around throughout the first half, frustrating the Patriots and ultimately tying the game at 14 off a 64-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate. So, New York's confidence probably couldn't have gotten any higher at that point -- unless, of course, they were able to take the lead, which they never did.

"To sound like we were surprised at that point, to be tied, I'm not sure anyone was thinking that," Jones said.

With injuries to Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, Jones was without three of his strongest offensive performers. He didn't bring that up, though, and attributed the loss to poor decisions.

"I mean, I think I didn't play well by any means," Jones said. "I don't think it was overwhelming, I think it was just bad plays [and] bad decisions."

Jones went 15-for-31 with 161 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Not the best day for Eli Manning's replacement, and with back-to-back losses, he's going to have to better himself if he "expects" to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots next time.

