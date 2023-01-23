Daniel Jones on future with Giants: 'I'd love to be back'
Quarterback Daniel Jones speaks on his future with the New York Giants.
The 2023 NFL Playoffs have been filled with nothing short of excitement! The action continues this week with the Championship Round on Sunday, January 29. First, at 3:00 PM ET Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Then at 6:30
Here's an updated look at how all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Give them credit: America’s Team consistently find interesting ways to come up short in the postseason as their Super Bowl drought continues
The New York Giants provided many reasons for optimism in 2022 but these seven players most certainly disappointed.
Following their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans can expect a rough Monday.
While the Eagles have skill players on both sides of the ball, the key to their dominant season has been the offensive and defensive lines.
The latest mock draft roundup includes 15 players mocked to the Minnesota Vikings this past week and we are up to 29 total prospects overall
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.