Daniel Jones ‘fired up’ after Giants select WR Malik Nabers

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft revealed a lot about the state of the New York Giants and their future at quarterback.

General manager Joe Schoen had his sights on a quarterback in the first round of the draft — and tried to swing a deal to get one of the top ones — but his efforts reportsly fell short.

“I think I said last week we were going to have conversations in front of us,” Schoen said. “We actually had conversations behind us. There was an opportunity for us to move out of the pick. So we had conversations. We had different plans in place. And we’re excited to have Malik Nabers here, so we’re real happy with the way it worked out.”

The “consolation prize” for not landing a quarterback was LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who they selected with the sixth overall pick in the first round.

That was good news for Giants incumbent quarterback Daniel Jones. Not only will his job be waiting for him when he completes rehabbing his torn ACL, but he’ll also have a top-flight receiver to play catch with in Nabers.

On Thursday night, after the Giants selected Nabers, Schoen was asked if he had any contact with Jones over the pick.

“He’s fired up,” said Schoen. “I texted him Malik’s number. That’s one of the first things I did. And he’s fired up about it. He knew before it was announced on ESPN and NFL Network.”

Asked if he saw quarterback as a high priority in the remaining two days of the draft, Schoen seemed confident with the cards in his hand.

“I’m comfortable with where we’re at,” he said.

