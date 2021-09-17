Daniel Jones finds Darius Slayton with pretty TD pass for Giants

Daniel Jones has been feeling the heat throughout his time with the New York Giants through fans and media.

On Thursday, the Giants’ third-year quarterback brought it and torched the Washington Football Team secondary in the third quarter at FedEx Field.

Jones found Darius Slayton down the sideline and his pass dropped perfectly into the wide receiver’s hands for a touchdown that gave the Giants a 19-14 lead.

The play covered 33 yards and completed a 7-play, 65-yard drive.

The PAT made it 20-14 with less than five minutes remaining in the quarter.

In the first half, a long touchdown run by Jones had been nullified by a holding penalty on Big Blue.