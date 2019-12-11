Daniel Jones on field at Giants practice

The Eli Manning farewell tour might have been a short one.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones was on the practice field this morning, out of his walking boot and moving around reasonably well.

Jones missed last week’s game because of what was reported as a high ankle sprain, allowing Manning back out onto the field again against the Eagles.

But coach Pat Shurmur said yesterday that reports Jones could miss two to four weeks were not accurate, and if Jones is working now, it seems reasonable he’ll be back on the field this season, even if not this week against the Dolphins.