Daniel Jones feels “a lot better” than last week

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on the practice field Wednesday, which was one sign that he’s recovering faster than expected from the high ankle sprain that kept him out of last Sunday’s game.

Another sign came when Jones met with the media after that practice session. He said he feels he’s made a lot of progress from where he was at this time last week.

“I feel good. I’m healing quickly . . . I think I’ve gotten a lot better over the last week,” Jones said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Jones hopes to be back in the lineup for this Sunday’s home game against the Dolphins, which would be faster than the 2-4 week timeline that was reported after he got hurt. Jones said and the team are going to take it day by day before making any determination about his status for the weekend.