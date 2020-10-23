Daniel Jones on falling on way to end zone: I was just trying to run faster

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made one of the craziest plays of this NFL season when he broke into the clear, ran past the Giants’ entire defense, and then with a clear path to the end zone just fell to the ground at the 8-yard line.

Afterward, Jones didn’t know quite what to say about the play, which lit up social media.

“I was just trying to run faster than I was running and got caught up,” Jones said, via Newsday.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Jones reached a speed of 21.23 miles per hour, fastest of any quarterback in the NFL this season.

The Giants did end up scoring a touchdown on the drive, which let Jones off the hook.

“That was a relief,” Jones said.

The touchdown made it easier to laugh about the play, which many of Jones’ teammates were doing on the Giants’ sideline.

