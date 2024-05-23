Daniel Jones expects to start season opener: I don't have any doubt about it

Daniel Jones won't have to fight off any competition to keep his job. The only question now is whether he will be healthy enough to start the season opener.

Jones underwent surgery Nov. 22 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is a limited participant in the team's offseason program, not fully cleared yet.

Jones, though, said Thursday that he will be under center in Week 1 against the Vikings.

"I don’t have any doubt about it," Jones said, via NFL.com.

Jones already has shed his knee brace during workouts and is pushing to be ready for the start of training camp.

"Feels good. Felt good out there today," Jones said. "Just getting back in the swing of things and playing football against the defense. . . .Thought it was good today. Continue to kind of progress. . . . Rehab process has been smooth up to this point, and feels good doing all that kind of stuff."