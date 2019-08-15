Daniel Jones expected to see more action this week

The plan for Daniel Jones last week was more than the five passes, eight plays and 4 minutes and 23 seconds of action the Giants rookie quarterback got in the preseason opener. But a weather delay prevented Jones from seeing more time.

“The plan, obviously, last week was to play him longer,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “But with the delay, I shut down that whole group and restarted a new group. That was the idea. Ideally, the way last week played out would have been for Eli [Manning] to play a few more plays [than three snaps], and then Daniel Jones to play a few more plays.”

Shurmur wouldn’t reveal the plan for Jones’ playing time this week. The Giants also want to see Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, and Manning likely gets more snaps than last week.

“I do plan on playing all four quarterbacks, like I did last week,” Shurmur said. “We’ll see. I’d like to see Eli get a little bit more time. We’ll just see how that plays out. But there’s a chance that he [Jones] could play behind the one [offensive] line.

“I think Daniel’s going to play throughout [the preseason]. We’ll just have to see how it plays out. I think it’s important for him to compete in all four of the games, and certainly you’d like him to get as many reps as you can as he gets himself ready to play.”

Jones, who was perfect last week in completing all his passes, is ready for whatever the Giants give him Friday night against the Bears.

“I think for everyone, it’s just to build off what we’ve done, what we did in that first game, and what we’ve done since then, and kind of taking the next step as a team,” Jones said. “I think with each group, it’s just building off what we’ve done.”