Daniel Jones exits in second quarter, Tommy DeVito takes over

It's Tommy DeVito time again for the Giants.

Daniel Jones returned to action on Sunday after missing the last three games with a neck injury, but he appeared to injure his right knee while trying to avoid the Raiders pass rush with the Giants trailing 7-0 on the final play of the first quarter.

Jones got up with a bit of a limp and was then removed from the game after taking another sack on the first play of the second quarter. He was taken to the sideline medical tent for further evaluation while DeVito replaced him at quarterback.

DeVito completed a pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger for an 11-yard gain. That wasn't good enough to avoid a punt, but it does represent a new career high for DeVito after he finished last week's relief appearance with negative passing yardage.

UPDATE 5:12 p.m. ET: Jones has gone to the locker room.