Daniel Jones reportedly feared to have torn ACL after exiting Giants' loss at Raiders with knee injury

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his first game back from a neck issue that sidelined him the past three weeks.

The Giants described the new ailment as a knee injury and ruled out Jones for the rest of the game, New York announced early in the third quarter.

"No update on Daniel -- I'll just give it to you right now," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said in the opening statement of his postgame news conference. "... Get tests and find out where it's at."

"They gave him X-rays, it came back, nothing wrong on the X-rays," Daboll added in a follow-up question about what the doctors told him of Jones' preliminary status. "Get more tests, MRIs, stuff done tomorrow."

Jones is feared to have a torn ACL, according to reports by NFL Network and ESPN.

"I'm going to wait to find out and go through -- you never know with those things," Daboll said when asked about the reports of the ACL. "So we get back, we'll get you the information and see where it's at."

Jones "declined to answer questions" while walking through the locker room and limping without crutches, ESPN added.

"Tough," Daboll said. "You never want your guys to go down. He's worked really hard to get back, and it's unfortunate."

On a second-and-17 snap from the Giants' 46-yard line -- the first play of the second quarter -- during New York's third offensive possession, Jones' right leg/knee appeared to give out before Malcolm Koonce for a 10-yard loss.

The previous play, a first-and-10 snap from the Raiders' 47-yard line, Jones' same leg/knee seemingly buckled without contact prior to Maxx Crosby's 7-yard sack.



"He felt like he buckled and then he was running it off," Daboll said. "When went over, we talked to him and he said, 'No, I'm good,' then went back in and obviously wasn't."

Jones walked to the medical tent under his own power. He later left for the locker room.

Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito replaced Jones. Original backup Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) is on injured reserve and recently-signed veteran Matt Barkley was not activated from the practice squad.

"We've got to get the next guy ready -- DeVito, Barkley," Daboll said. "Got to get those guys ready to play."

Prior to Jones' exit, he completed four of his nine passes for 25 yards while adding nine rushing yards on two carries.

DeVito completed 15 of 20 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 17 rushing yards on four carries in the Giants' 30-6 loss. The Raiders (4-5) sacked DeVito six times.

"I thought he did some good things," Daboll said. "Obviously, he had the two picks -- one was off the hands of a receiver. Yeah, the other one was kind of a cross post -- the backside corner ran with it, and they made a good play down the field. I thought he made some good decisions, stood in there, competed well, so keep working with him."

The Giants (2-7) received to open the game and registered a three-and-out. New York's second drive stalled at the Raiders' 34-yard line after nine plays for 38 yards as Jones' fourth-and-1 sneak got stuffed.

Jones entered the game with 104 of 151 passes completed for 884 yards and two touchdowns to six interceptions in five games. He rounded out his early-season production with 38 rushes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

"Any quarterback we have in -- whether it's Tyrod or Daniel or, in this case, DeVito -- you always try to tailor it to what those guys do well and what they prefer, and that quarterback position's an important position," Daboll said. "So, definitely, if DeVito is the guy -- you tailor stuff towards him."