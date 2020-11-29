Daniel Jones exits Giants game with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just as the New York Giants and Daniel Jones seemed to be clicking, a potential injury could change everything.

With 11:17 left in the third quarter of New York's 19-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones scrambled for seven yards on a first-and-10 and then grabbed his right leg. Two plays later, after Jones was hit on a third-and-one completion, he was unable to continue as he grabbed his leg and went to the ground. The second-year passer then exited the contest.

Former Washington quarterback and NFL veteran Colt McCoy entered the game in place of Jones, and though his work on his first drive led the team backward, the Giants still hit a 40-yard field goal.

Jones then re-entered the contest on the next drive but was noticeably still dealing with some type of injury. On a second-down pass, the quarterback could be seen grimacing and reaching for the back of his right leg as he planted after releasing the football.

The Giants announced that Jones has suffered a hamstring injury, listed him as questionable to return and McCoy played the rest of the way as New York held on to sit atop the NFC East at 4-7 with the Washington Football Team, who they swept this season.

Daniel Jones has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 29, 2020

Should the 2019 No. 6 overall pick be forced to miss time beyond Sunday's contest, it would be a major blow for the Giants. Though he has struggled with turnovers at times, Jones has begun to put it together in recent weeks, using his arm and legs to command New York's offense and lead the team to two consecutive wins before