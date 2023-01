Ukrayinska Pravda

Five Kalibr cruise missiles carriers remain in the Black Sea on 15 January, as the day before, report the Nava; Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Details: The Ukrainian military states that 11 Russian vessels are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.