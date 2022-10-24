Daniel Jones “disappointed” he snapped at Marcus Johnson in Sunday’s win

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not developed a reputation for being a fiery sort during his NFL career, but he flashed some emotion during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson dropped a fourth down pass near the end zone in the third quarter of the 23-17 win and Jones reacted by shouting at him to catch the ball. After the win, head coach Brian Daboll said he had not seen the exchange and that Jones is like a “cucumber,” but Jones acknowledged it happened and said that he regretted losing his cool in that moment.

“Yeah. [It was the] heat of the moment, and I wish I could have that situation back,” Jones said in his postgame press conference. “I pride myself on being composed in those situations. Yeah, I wasn’t there. I’ve got full faith and confidence in the world in Marcus, and yeah, disappointed I let that happen.”

In past seasons, Jones had plenty to regret about his play but that has not been an issue this season. The Giants are 6-1 after Sunday’s win and Jones ran for 107 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 202 yards and another score, which makes it much easier to shrug shoulders about a play where things didn’t work out as hoped.

