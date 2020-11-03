Daniel Jones-Darius Slayton connection was supposed to be key to Giants offense, what happened?

The Giants shocked most by taking Monday night's game down to the wire, but they could've really done a number on people's minds by pulling off the victory, and it's not like they didn't have their chances.

Let's look away from the two interceptions Daniel Jones threw against the Bucs and turn toward the missed throws — more specifically, the long pass attempts.



On numerous occasions Monday night, Jason Garrett drew plays that saw a receiver go out deep down the field, and Jones went for it a few times.

In fact, Jones threw four deep balls to second year WR Darius Slayton on routes that he burned his defender each time.

But each of those times Jones missed a wide open Slayton — and on a couple of those throws, a caught pass would've gone for six.

"Each play is different, but just got to hit them," Slayton said on making those connections with Jones. "...At the end of the day, it's my job to get open, and when he does put the ball in my vicinity, it's my job to catch it. So as far as helping [Jones] that's how I can help him better."

The duo did connect on five receptions for 56 yards, but that yard total could've easily entered the triple digits if Jones was able to connect on even just one of those long passes to Slayton — and maybe there'd be a touchdown added to the stat sheet there as well.

"We've just got to keep swinging the bat and wait for the next ball," Joe Judge said after the game. "I've got to go back and look at the tape and really break down what may have happened on each one of those throws. You take shots down the field, there's a number of things that factor in, it's not always just on the throw. ...But we're going to keep on taking shots as a team."

Even on those two interception throws — plays that should've ended with Jones throwing the ball away instead of trying to make something happen — Slayton was wide open down the field after passing by his defenders.

“I think those were costly mistakes for us and something I have to continue to work on and improve,” Jones said. “I understand that.”

With Jones' turnover numbers reaching towards eye popping status and the Giants currently slated to get the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, the front office may need to start wondering whether or not Jones is the future of the franchise — especially if they are in position to draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, or maybe even Ohio State's Justin Fields.

The Jones-Slayton duo was one of the biggest things to be excited about coming to the season, but it seems like it hasn't lived up to the hype.