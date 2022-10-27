Daniel Jones credits Giants teammates for Player of the Week honors

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 309-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

It was a well-deserved honor for Jones, who played one of his best games of the season. But after learning of his award, DJ took no credit. Rather, he heaped praise on his teammates for making it happen.

“A lot went into that from a lot of guys, and it was a group effort. Happy and appreciative but understand that it’s a team award, a team recognition and I appreciate everyone,” Jones told reporters.

Considering his receivers dropped six passes in the game, perhaps Jones shouldn’t be so humble. But that’s who he is despite his brief outburst that he later apologized for.

“We’ve got guys from — people who start, to people who come in to play valuable roles who help out in key situations,” he said. “I think across the board on offense, we’ve had so many contributions throughout this year from so many different guys in different ways. People have stepped up and done their jobs really well. As a quarterback, that makes your job a lot easier.

“I think we all support each other and we’ve got a great locker room and teammates who want to see other people do well and want to see other people succeed. When you have that going on, it makes it easier for everybody.”

What makes Jones’ latest Player of the Week honor so unique is that he’s now earned three in his career — each under a different head coach (Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and Brian Daboll).

“I think each week is different,” he said. “I think I’m a better player than I was last year, I was a better player then, than the year before and just try to continue to improve. I think one week is great, certainly appreciative to be recognized, but at the end of the day, it’s one week and it’s about what you do consistently over the course of the season.”

If Jones continues to play the way he has over the first seven weeks of the season, there are likely a few more Player of the Week honors headed his way.

