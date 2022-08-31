Daniel Jones credits Davis Webb for helping him learn Giants’ offense

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t have to sweat out a roster spot come the league cutdown deadline at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The former first-round pick has already locked down the team’s starting job, but knows he has to play well to be in this position next year at this time.

Jones was voted one of the team’s 10 captains on Tuesday, not a shock since he is the leader of the offense and was a captain last season.

“Very appreciative to be voted and recognized as a captain. That’s something that I take very seriously,” Jones told reporters. “I think we all do. To be a captain is a tremendous honor. We’ve got a lot of great leaders on this team, guys named captain, guys not named captain, I think we’ve got a lot of great leaders and people who have influence; who all want the same thing, and that’s to win.”

One quarterback was not as fortunate. Veteran backup Davis Webb did not make the first pass of the final 53-man roster despite having a stellar preseason. Webb understands the system having played under Brian Daboll in Buffalo and Jones was asked what he learned from Webb this summer.

“I think with how he played in the preseason and in training camp, you see his comfort in the system, how well he knew it and knows it. That was a big part of all of us picking it up and learning it,” Jones said. “He’s been huge for that process. So, yeah, he’s got a great understanding of the system, and I think you can see it on the field.”

Webb could still be added to the practice squad or even the 53-man roster at some point this year should the Giants need him. It has been mentioned that he is a coach-in-waiting but Jones doesn’t think Webb is done, either.

“He’s a player. He sees it through a quarterback’s eyes,” said Jones. “But his experience in the system, he can look back on certain plays or situations they’ve had in the past that may be relevant to what we’re doing now, and those references are helpful. Just ways he’s found to learn certain things or remember certain pieces of the system here and there have been extremely valuable for all of us.”

