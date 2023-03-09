Daniel Jones contract gives Giants stability at quarterback

The New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones came to an agreement on a contract extension on Tuesday.

Here are the exact details from Over The Cap via Pro Football Talk:

Jones signed a 4-year contract with the New York Giants worth a base value of $160.0 million with $82 million guaranteed at signing and total guarantee of $105 million. Jones has full guaranteed salaries and workout bonuses in 2023 and 2024, and a $36 million signing bonus. $23 million of the 2025 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing, with $12 million of that scheduled to vest into a full guarantee at the start of the 2024 league year. Jones can also earn a $1 million roster bonus at the start of the 2026 league year. An available $35 million through performance incentives is also available.

Over the Cap estimates Jones’ 2023 cap number to be $19 million. That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is his cap hits in the final three years of the deal: $45 million in 2024, $39.5 million in 2025, and $56.5 million in 2026.

Many fans and pundits are freaking out over the Giants handing out such an egregious contract to Jones, who many believe hasn’t earned it or he won’t live up to it.

What these detractors don’t seem to understand, or admit to, is that there aren’t many great quarterbacks in the NFL right now plus the money is being magnified by the rising revenues and salary cap the past few seasons. Quarterbacks who were worth $20 million two or three years ago are going for $40 million now.

In the NFC, how many teams are set at quarterback right now? The answer: not very many.

In the East, Philadelphia has Jalen Hurts and Dallas has Dak Prescott. They’re pretty much locked in. Washington is banking on second-year player Sam Howell to bail them out.

In the North, the Bears will run Justin Fields out again. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers could be gone. Detroit has Jared Goff and the Vikings are sticking with Kirk Cousins.

The South is a mess. The most experienced passer is Derek Carr, who signed this week with New Orleans. Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta are in QB search mode.

The West has Kyler Murray on Arizona and Geno Smith in Seattle but the Rams and 49ers are still mulling their options at quarterback.

The Giants committing to Jones is a solid decision. Sure his numbers aren’t eye-popping but the Giants didn’t ask him to do eye-pooping things last season, especially through the air.

With a better supporting cast around him, expect head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to help Jones elevate to the next level.

