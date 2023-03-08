With Daniel Jones' contract extension, Giants' offseason can now begin

Joe Schoen, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Brian Daboll / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

This was always viewed as the starting point for the Giants’ offseason. The basis of their desire to find a way to extend quarterback Daniel Jones, though, was to ensure it wasn’t also the ending.

The Giants simply did not have the financial flexibility to do anything other than retain Jones if they were forced to use their franchise tag on him. Sure, they’d keep their quarterback, but they wouldn’t have the means to surround him with additional talent. It would be Jones, and, for the most part, only Jones and New York’s draft picks.

That’s not the case anymore.

No, after the Giants and Jones agreed to terms on a four-year, $160-million contract on Tuesday, it’s not the case at all.

Deals in the NFL are funny. There’s always a winner and a loser. It’s rare to have both sides feel like they got what they wanted in the cut-throat NFL. There’s some give and some take. The ratio of which is almost always skewed. It almost feels, though, like what the Giants and Jones agreed to really was a win-win for both sides.

Both Jones and the Giants came to the negotiating table in Indianapolis last week with a list of demands. The Giants wanted to give their quarterback a five-year extension worth roughly $175-$185 million, or $35-$37 million annually. That would give Jones a boost up from the $32-million franchise tag, but allow the Giants to maneuver the cap hit around to create more flexibility to spend this offseason.

Jones also wanted to be with the Giants long-term. The talk at the NFL Combine, though, was that he wanted a three-year deal, allowing him to cash in again at just 28 years old. The worst-kept secret in Indianapolis was that Jones’ initial per-year demand was $47 million. Word of that spread quickly, and wildly, with quite a few overreactions. Of course, the team always starts low, and the player high, before trying to find a common ground in the middle.

The Giants and Jones bridged the gap some in Indy, but not completely. Jones’ representation (Athletes First) then flew from California to East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday to continue the talks.

Story continues

If the two sides couldn’t agree to something that worked for both, the Giants would tag Jones. Jones’ representatives let it be known, according to NFL Network, that if that were to happen, they would table all extension talks until the summer. That would mean the Giants felt that $32.4-million tag cap hit for the entirety of 2023.

News broke of Jones’ extension seven minutes before the deadline to get it done. The Giants gave some. As did Jones. The deal includes $82 million over the first two seasons and $35 million more in incentives. That per-year value of $40 million is tied for seventh most in the NFL with Matthew Stafford (Rams) and Dak Prescott (Cowboys).

More importantly, though: His Year 1 cap hit is around $19 million.



What the Giants accomplished in 2022 was nothing short of remarkable. Not only did they win nine games and make the playoffs, but they won a playoff game. Among the many reasons Brian Daboll earned the AP’s Coach of the Year award was because he accomplished those feats with a roster equivalent of a box of scraps.

Do not let last year’s successes distract you from the fact this team needs two receivers, help on the interior of the offensive line, a pass-catching tight end, depth on the defensive line, a complete retooling of the linebacker position, a No. 1 corner and a new safety if they can’t re-sign Julian Love.

The Giants were set to have a little over $44 million in salary cap space — fourth most in the NFL. Tagging Jones would have dropped them to $12 million. They’d still have had to sign their draft class.

Jones’ extension allows Schoen to get to work fortifying his roster in an attempt to close the gap between New York and the NFC-champion Eagles. He began by using the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley ($10.09-million charge), a luxury now possessed because it wasn’t used on Jones, to buy time as he worked to extend him, too. The legal tampering period begins March 13 when the Giants will certainly be involved in players in those initial two waves.

Jones’ cap hit will skyrocket in the coming years — the specifics of his contract are not yet known. Those numbers, when available, will certainly cause an outlandish reaction, but it actually benefits the Giants to have it this way. The NFL’s salary cap is currently $224.8 million. That number is expected to jump quite a bit in 2024, then see a huge spike in 2025 when the NFL’s new TV deals hit the books. It won’t feel nearly as bad then as it will look now.

Daboll enjoyed the majority of the praise for the Giants' accomplishments last year. For good reason, although it wasn’t Schoen’s fault he didn’t give his coach more. His predecessor Dave Gettleman left him quite the mess. So while Daboll won awards, Schoen spent the majority of his first season in charge of cleaning. He had to do that before he could build.

Jones’ extension was the final outstanding task. It came down to the wire, but Schoen got it done.

Now his offseason can really begin. Jones was just the jumping-off point.