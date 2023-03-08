Daniel Jones’ new contract creates an opportunity for the Commanders

What a difference a year makes. More importantly, what a difference coaching makes.

In this case, we refer to the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones. Just ahead of the NFL deadline to apply the franchise tag Tuesday, the Giants agreed to a four-year deal with Jones worth up to $160 million. Jones will earn $82 million over the deal’s first two years.

Details on the #Giants deal for QB Daniel Jones:

— 4 years

— $160M

— $35M more in incentives

— $82M over the first two years

— $94M virtually guaranteed at signing.

— First-year cap number around $19M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Let’s contrast that with running back Saquon Barkley, New York’s best offensive player and also a free agent. The former No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft will earn just over $10 million on the franchise tag in 2023.

It’s good to be a quarterback these days, even a middling one. Barkley is unquestionably the better player right now but plays a position that is devalued across the NFL, while Jones plays the most important position in all of sports.

That means at least two of the NFC East’s four teams have a quarterback earning a contract with an average annual value of at least $40 million. That list is expected to grow by one sometime this offseason when the Philadelphia Eagles work to extend quarterback Jalen Hurts. Based on last season, Hurts will receive a much bigger deal than Jones and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys.

What about Washington? As of now, the Commanders head into the offseason with second-year passer Sam Howell slated as “QB1.”

Whether or not Howell starts Week 1 is irrelevant; the Commanders will not be committing significant resources to the quarterback position in 2023.

Let’s say Howell is Washington’s quarterback in Week 1. He will count over $900K against the 2023 salary cap. That would give the Commanders plenty of room to continue to build a good team around Howell. Washington could use free agency and the NFL draft to improve the offensive line and use some of its savings from the QB position to re-sign defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Story continues

While things may not play out in that manner, the Commanders have a clear opportunity in front of them. The Eagles used a similar blueprint with Hurts. Add talent around him while he’s cheap. What if Howell isn’t the future for Washington? What have you lost? He’s a fifth-round lottery ticket. He has the talent, and if the Commanders can add around him, well, it’s a strategy they haven’t tried.

Rookie QB contracts are one of the most valuable assets in sports. Nothing else has worked for the Commanders at quarterback, so why not go this route?

As for the Giants, look, we know Jones isn’t earning a true $160 million. But $82 million over two years is a significant investment in a player the team thought so little of they declined his fifth-year rookie option just one year ago.

if Daniel Jones reaches a deal with NYG he will become the first QB in history to: – sign for $20M+/yr

– after playing 15+ games

– and throwing less than 20 TDs there hasn't been another QB to sign for even $10M+/yr after playing 12+ games & throwing only 15 TDs (as Jones did) pic.twitter.com/V4TIsXg6Jc — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 7, 2023

Jones should be forever grateful for head coach Brian Daboll. But, in fairness to Jones, he did play well in 2022 despite having next to nothing at wide receiver. Now, New York’s focus will be on improving the skill positions.

As for the Commanders, they should be all-in on improving the roster around Howell. You will know next season if he’s the guy or not. If he isn’t, you likely have a new regime in 2024 and a high draft pick to reset at the quarterback position — on another rookie contract.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire