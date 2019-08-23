Daniel Jones continues impressive preseason

The Giants continue to say Eli Manning remains the starting quarterback. Daniel Jones continues to make that look like a difficult decision.

Jones is once again playing well in the preseason this evening, taking over for Manning after one series and looking like he has complete command of the offense. At halftime Jones is 9-for-11 for 141 yards.

From all indications, all of the decision-makers on the Giants — owner John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur — are on the same page that Manning is the starting quarterback and Jones will develop better in the long run if he has some time to learn while watching Manning from the sideline.

But how long that can last remains to be seen. Jones’ impressive preseason could put a lot of pressure on Manning to play well early this season, or else he could lose his starting job and not get it back.