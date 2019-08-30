Daniel Jones closes preseason by going 4-of-4 for 47 yards

Daniel Jones got his first start as a member of the Giants on Thursday night, but he didn’t stick around long against the Patriots.

Jones was 4-of-4 for 47 yards to drive the Giants into the red zone in the first quarter, but running back Paul Perkins was stopped short of a first down on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 to end the drive without any points. Alex Tanney came in to play quarterback when the Giants got the ball back later in the first half.

With his night over, Jones ends the preseason 29-of-34 for 416 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers have led to plenty of glowing reviews, but they haven’t pushed the Giants to reconsider their plan to have Eli Manning start at quarterback to open the season.

If Manning’s play doesn’t sparkle in the first weeks of the season, memories of Jones’s August outings will likely lead to more than a few calls to make the change that the Giants put in motion by drafting Jones in April.