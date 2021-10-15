Daniel Jones close to being cleared to play, with other Giants reinforcements likely on way

Daniel Jones about to release throw white jersey October 2021

The Giants won't be at full strength on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but their most important player is on track to return.

Daniel Jones, who was knocked out of last Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas, was a full participant in practice on Friday.

If he is cleared by an independent neurologist later on Friday, Jones will almost certainly start for the Giants on Sunday.

While speaking about Jones, head coach Joe Judge was hopeful he would be back but wouldn't commit until Jones clears the final hurdles.

WR REINFORCEMENTS COMING

The Giants are expected to get both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton back on Sunday, which will be huge for a wide receiver corps that is expected to be without Kenny Golladay.

Shepard proclaimed himself ready on Thursday.

CONCERN FOR THOMAS?

After being active last week but not playing, Andrew Thomas has not done much at practice this week.

Whether he plays or not remains to be seen, but his presence is badly needed on a line that is in flux.