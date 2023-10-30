Daniel Jones cleared for contact, in line to start Week 9

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is on track to return for Week 9.

After missing the last three games due to a neck injury, Jones has been cleared for contact, according to multiple reports. That would put Jones in line to start next week's game against the Raiders.

Jones was examined before yesterday's game against the Jets.

Jones had returned to practice but was a limited participant.

In five games this year, Jones has completed 69 percent of his passes for 884 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 197 yards with a TD.

The Giants would surely like to get Jones back, especially considering that backup Tyrod Taylor was taken to the hospital for a ribs injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

New York also has Tommy DeVito at quarterback on the active roster.