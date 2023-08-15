Daniel Jones has ‘chemistry’ and a ‘rapport’ with both centers battling for Giants' starting role

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws during day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants had Daniel Jones watch the team’s first action of the preseason from the sideline in Detroit, which meant he will have to wait a bit longer for his first opportunity to take a live-game snap from John Michael Schmitz and Jack Anderson, the two centers battling for the starting role.

But the fifth-year quarterback said on Tuesday that despite not having any game time with either player yet, he has already developed chemistry with both of the centers in the competition.

“I think there’s a little bit of adjustment early on,” Jones said about handling a snap from a new center, “but once you’re into it and you build a chemistry and a rapport with someone, you’re used to it and it’s not really something you think about.



“So I think we’re at the point now in camp where we’ve built that, we’ve had plenty of reps together, and I feel very comfortable with both those guys.”

In the game, Schmitz played 32 of Big Blue's snaps with Anderson, a three-year pro signed after the team placed veteran center J.C. Hassenauer on IR at the start of camp, taking 27 snaps.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka liked what he saw from the rookie.

“It was good. That’s really, training camp, preseason is really for those young players and it’s good for the young players to get in there and get in the mix on how the speed of an NFL game shows up, and it comes on you fast,” he said Tuesday.

“I thought that those young guys did well, JMS. I thought was one of those guys who, he got in there, he played hard and there’s obviously a bunch of things that we can get better at and that’s where we’re working to improve on.”

Earlier in training camp Schmitz said he was working on being “loud” and “urgent” upfront when making calls and improving his communication with the lineman. Jones believes the rookie center “did a good job” with that against the Lions.

“That’s a big responsibility of a center to make a lot of those calls and get everybody on the same page and communicate,” the quarterback said. “As a young guy, learning the system and then having to communicate all that it can be tough sometimes, but I think he’s done a really good job with it.

Kafka stopped short of speaking about where Schmitz or anybody else on the interior offensive line stuff, saying he wouldn’t “get into the depth chart stuff” and would let head coach Brian Daboll handle that.

Jones says no to Netflix

Even with the new contract in hand, there was no interest in expanding his brand in the world of streaming television as Jones said he did turn down an invitation to be on the second season of Netflix’s “Quarterback” documentary.

“I’m not doing it,” he said on WFAN on Monday. “I’ve been asked. I think it was a great show. I think they did a great job with it.”

Jones added that it was his decision and not one coming from the team.

When asked about it again on Tuesday, the QB said he thought the first season was “interesting watching those guys and watching each of their stories… [it’s] just not necessarily for me."