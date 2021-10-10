Daniel Jones carted off after helmet-to-helmet hit

Daniel Jones was carted off the field to the training room late in the second quarter.

The Giants quarterback tried to get around the edge on a designed run on third-and-goal from the 1 with 3:47 left until halftime. Jones tried to cut back inside and was met by Cowboys defenders Chauncey Golston and Jabril Cox short of the goal line.

Jones lowered his head as Cox arrived, taking a helmet-to-helmet hit that he initiated.

Jones remained on the ground before getting up, but he staggered as he tried to walk back to the huddle.

The medical staff immediately called for a cart.

Mike Glennon replaced Jones, and the Giants scored on fourth down on a 1-yard run by Devontae Booker. Booker replaced Saquon Barkley, who left with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Barkley was carted off and the team has ruled him out.

Jones was 5-of-13 for 98 yards before leaving.

The Giants and Cowboys are tied 10-10.

