Daniel Jones: “We came into the game expecting to win”

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was introduced to Bill Belichick the same way rookie quarterbacks usually are — with a loss.

But even though he went into the fight without the help he needed, and was playing against a wizard, Jones said he was still confident.

“We came into the game expecting to win,” Jones said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “We came in confident. I don’t think it was overwhelming. It was just bad decisions.”

Belichick is now 12-0 at home against rookie quarterbacks.

Jones threw three interceptions, which didn’t help considering he was playing without Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Sterling Shepard.

There was a touchdown pass — the first the Patriots allowed this season — but Jones put the blame on himself.

“First [interception] was late and forced it,” Jones said. “Second one I held the ball too long. Third one was just a bad decision. . . .

“I think we’re pushing to play better and by no means are we panicked or questioning ourselves. We need to play better, and I need to play better. They’re a good defense. They do a number of different things and they do it well, but I think it was about our execution and taking care of the ball that are really fundamental.”

And Jones learned a fundamental lesson, one which could help if he ever sees the Patriots again when he’s not a rookie without all his best offensive players.