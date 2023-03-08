Daniel Jones called 'trash' by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, with Darius Slayton firing back

Daniel Jones / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Daniel Jones and the Giants agreed on a four-year deal worth $160 million on Tuesday, Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker weighed in, seemingly angered that Jones received a deal while Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson remained unsigned.

Responding to a tweet about Jackson getting the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Ravens, Brisker unloaded on Jones, tweeting:

"MVP lol… other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS"

Big Blue receiver Darius Slayton took umbrage with that, firing back at Brisker with the score of the Giants-Bears game from last season.

Brisker, 23, played in 15 games (all starts) in 2022-23, during what was his rookie campaign. He had one interception, one forced fumble, four sacks, and 104 total tackles.