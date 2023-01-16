Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll talk Giants' mental toughness in close games
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll talk Giants' mental toughness in close games.
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley made their playoff debuts on Sunday, and the duo engineered the Giants to a 31-24 playoff victory over the Vikings.
Saquon Barkley played a pivotal role in the Giants’ 31-24 Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, racking up 109 total yards and scoring twice in the impressive, all-around team victory.
Game recap and notes from Ravens vs. Bengals in wild card playoff showdown.
Sean Payton said the Panthers' HC job was an "attractive" one back in October. And now, the team has been given permission to interview him.
Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 01/15/2023
MJD had a prophetic halftime.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
The divisional round schedule is set.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard covered more distance than any other player this season on his 98-yard fumble return touchdown against the Ravens.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The 49ers will host either the Cowboys or Buccaneers next Sunday after the Vikings lost to the Giants.
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.
The NFL Divisional Round schedule is set for January 21 and 22