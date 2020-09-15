Daniel Jones, Blake Martinez lead Giants in Week 1 PFF grades

The New York Giants walked away with another loss on Monday night — something becoming far too familiar for the organization — which has led to the usual doom and gloom among Big Blue fans.

However, things weren’t nearly as negative as they’re being made out to be and there were quite a few reasons to come away feeling optimistic.

Among them is veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, who not only led the team with 12 total tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but earned a team-high grade of 83.9 courtesy of Pro Football Focus (who have him at 11 tackles).

On the offensive side of the ball, despite his two interceptions, second-year quarterback Daniel Jones earned the unit’s highest PFF grade with an 82.1.

As PFF notes, Jones also faced more pressure than any other quarterback in the league in Week 1.

Another positive to take away from Monday’s game was the play of third-year linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who earned a grade of 81.5.

Finally, as part of their ReFocused review of the game, PFF offered their commentary rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas and rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes.

For the Giants, first-rounder Andrew Thomas played every snap at left tackle. And though he surrendered some pressure, he wasn’t the primary source of the team’s protection problems. Third-round rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes also saw significant action for New York, earning 47 snaps but struggling as part of a secondary that couldn’t find its footing throughout the game. Holmes gave up five catches and a couple of first downs from seven targets.

There is obviously some work to do, but the Giants do appear to be headed in the right direction.